Armed robbers targeted taxi drivers in North Park, police warn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are warning taxi drivers after groups of men posing as passengers robbed drivers on the Far Northwest Side this past week.

According to police, three men in their late teens to early 20s called cabs, and after getting in for a ride, displayed a handgun before robbing the drivers of their personal possessions.

The first happened after a driver picked up a group in the Mayfair neighborhood the morning of December 28, and they then robbed the driver on the 5700 Block of N. Central Avenue before fleeing on foot.

Two other robberies occurred on Friday, first at 1:30 a.m. after they were picked up on the 5700 block of N. Christiana and then robbed the taxi driver on the 5300 Block of N. Sawyer Avenue. Later at 8 p.m., a group was picked up on the 6100 Block of N. Seeley Avenue and then robbed the taxi driver on the 5200 Block of N. Christiana Avenue, making off with the car in the process.

Police advise taxi drivers to be cautious as they pick up new customers, but even local residents say they are keeping their guards up. Police do not have any suspects, Area North detectives are investigating.