1 dead, 1 injured after West Town shooting

CHICAGO — One man was killed and another was injured after a shooting in the city’s West Town neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened on the 1200 block of North Ada Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Two men, both in their 20s, were in their car when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone started firing shots. Both men were shot in their upper bodies, police said.

Christian Robinson, 21, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was stabilized.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.