Winter “warmth’ extends coast-to-coast breaking records in the Upper Midwest; Saturday to host only the 3rd 50-degree or higher temp of past 6 weeks; overall mild pattern next 2 weeks to be punctuated sporadic chilly spells
Is “mist oasis” a real weather event?
Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters
Are the wildfires causing a buckle in the jet stream?
Wicked winter storm moves across Midwest
Michael, now a Category 1 hurricane, expected to strengthen
Clipper unleashes week’s 2nd sticking snow: 1-2”—locally 3” I-80 & north; lake snow showers late Sat/Sat night; pattern shift fosters coast-to coast-warming 2nd half of next week: near 50-degree Thanksgiving (Thursday) & Friday highs
Warmer weather returns for the week
Halloween 2018 full of “ tricks”—not treats for many parts of the country: Sticking snows in the Rockies, severe Gulf Coast weather and a flood potential along the Ohio River; Chicagoans have watched days shorten seasonally since June by nearly 5 hours —and another hour disappears in November—the city’s fastest cooling month
A mild, sunny end to the week
Temps in 30s, rain later in week
Breezy and warmer end to the week, chilly holiday weekend
Temps in the high 40s Tuesday, a cool down later this week
Party cloudy days ahead, rain later in week