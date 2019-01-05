× What is the city’s longest period without snow cover?

Dear Tom,

We’ve had very little snow cover this season since our November snowfall. What is the city’s longest period without snow cover?

— Al

Dear Al,

The city’s snow cover records date back to the winter of 1884-85. Defining snow cover as a snow depth of at least 1 inch, the city’s seasonal snow cover records range from 100 days in the blockbuster winter of 1978-79 that produced 89.7 inches of snow to just eight days in the winter of 1948-49 that logged 14.3 inches. We had Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski check the archives and he found that the city’s longest snow-free period spanned 342 days. It started on Feb. 27, 2012, after the last of a 3-inch snow cover melted and did not return until Feb. 3, 2013, when 2 inches covered the ground. In second place is a 313-day period from Feb. 28, 1939, to Jan. 6, 1940.

The archives show that Chicago’s longest snow-free period spanned 342 days.