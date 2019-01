LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — A warm December and a rainy January are threatening a winter tradition in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, where fans were hoping to see ice castles.

Created entirely by hand, the ice castles feature tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towering ice formations. At night, they’ll be lit up with color-changing LED lights that twinkle to music.

WGN’s Sean Lewis has more.

