Get a smoke detector for 99 cents this weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department has announced that 99-cent smoke detectors will be available at 11 Home Depot locations across the city this weekend.
From now through Sunday, the smoke detectors can be purchased at the following stores. There is a limit of four detectors per customer.
- 2555 N. Normandy Ave.
- 2803 S. Cicero Ave.
- 1232 W. North Ave.
- 200-232 W. 87th St.
- 1300 S. Clinton St.
- 2750 N. Elston Ave.
- 1919 N. Cicero Ave.
- 2665 N. Halsted St.
- 3500 N. Kimball Ave.
- 4555 S. Western Ave.
- 6211 N. Lincoln Ave.