A gorgeous Saturday with highs in the 50s
Mild Saturday, then temperatures take a tumble
Snow and Cold Saturday—warmup starts Wednesday
Cold Dry Weather to Follow Early Week Rain
Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 50s
Gusty thunderstorms with heavy rainfall spreading east across northern Illinois and the Chicago Metro area- Flooding possible
Mild weather to continue until weekend chill
One more sunny day Saturday before clouds arrive
Rainy Tuesday into cool and cloudy Halloween
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
Chicago not alone in recording a snowless Christmas
Sunny skies, temps in high 50s
Where would I have to travel in the Southern Hemisphere to enjoy Chicago’s spring and summer weather year-round?
Powerhouse storm on southern track—its “NE” winds reach Chicago holding Saturday to 30s; “west” winds Sunday bring near 50-degree high for Bears/Packers game; mild pattern continues next week—temps to average 9 deg above normal