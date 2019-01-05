2018: Wet year –above-normal temps, below-normal sunshine
Cold weather continues its winter break; westerly upper winds keep “mild” air coming through next week—daily temps 6 to 13-degrees above normal; precip nil until late week; sub-32-deg highs to cover less than 11% of the country
Rainy, seasonably mild Thursday
Cold eases for Black Friday, but wintery weather is to return
7th day here with 40s and an 8th straight day above normal; temps to flirt with 50-deg Wednesday; windy Pacific storm to jump the Rockies and redevelop on the Gulf Coast; its powerful winds to rake Chicago Thursday night/Friday
How many days has the temperature reached or exceeded normal?
Mild temps in Chicago today, but season’s 1st significant snow is on the way
Powerhouse storm on southern track—its “NE” winds reach Chicago holding Saturday to 30s; “west” winds Sunday bring near 50-degree high for Bears/Packers game; mild pattern continues next week—temps to average 9 deg above normal
Mild pattern to dominate the rest of December
Mega-early winter warm-up in North America to drive above normal temps through next week as windy storm rakes the South & East; its 40-70 mph gusts provoking a serious wildfire threat across west Texas; rains slated to drench South & East
It seems the Chicago area had fewer thunderstorms in 2018 than in previous years. Is that correct?
Flow of cold air resumes after one day hiatus
What is the greatest deviation from normal temperature in Chicago history?
Early week 80s now history—autumn’s chill in control with below normal temps through mid-next week; Hurricane Michael’s remnants racing out to sea and toward Europe after battering the Lower 48 for a final day Thursday