× Yes folks, Costco is selling a 7-pound tub of Nutella

Your Costco run just got a whole lot more complicated…or expensive. You’re going to have to make room for a giant tub of Nutella.

Dreams do come true…according to the website Best Products, the hazelnut spread of pure bliss, wonder and joy will be available in a 6.6-pound tub both online and in its stores. The fun doesn’t stop at there, also available are a 13-piece, 26.5-ounce, 33.5-ounce and even a why bother size of 1.5-ounce jars available in the popular hazelnut spread. (online and in-store)

How much will 105.6-ounce tub set you back? The total price comes in at a cool $21.99, plus $3 for shipping. You can add it to your current list of snacks for the Super Bowl…stock up!