Police investigating shooting, 3-car crash near Dan Ryan Expy.

CHICAGO — A bystander was shot in his ear Friday following a three-car crash and shooting near the Dan Ryan Expy., police said.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Friday near 55th Street and the Dan Ryan, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police believe one of the vehicles was involved in a shooting just a few minutes earlier near 43rd Street and Wentworth Avenue. Five suspects who were in that car began to run away after the crash, police said.

At that point, an employee at a private security company began to chase the suspects, according to authorities.

Shots were fired, and a man in a nearby restaurant parking lot was shot in his ear. Police said he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

According to police, the suspects’ vehicle had been reported stolen in a North Side carjacking. Two guns were recovered from inside the car, including a rifle.

Detectives are still investigating.

Police hold news conference Friday afternoon: