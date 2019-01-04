Mae Ya Carter Ryan joins us once again with an incredible performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae Ya Carter Ryan, born June 22, 2201 is a twelve year old gifted vocalist unlike any other yet noted in history, she has a magnificent sense of pitch and a powerful yet velvety voice. She is a self taught musical prodigy that arranges her versions of each song she performs, ad-libbing the vocals and the music. Mae Ya has studied the Suzuki method of piano and viola and recently decided to focus more on her singing.

Having grown up with a family so devoted to jazz that they literally owned as many albums as a substanital music store. Mae Ya was exposed to the "best". At age four and a half years old Mae Ya began to listen to music legends like Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Mahalia Jackson and more. Her dedicated interest in singing began after a CD of jazz, gospel and RB music was made in memory of her late grandparents who were advert music lovers.

Her mother recalls Mae Ya telling her one day that she would like to sing jazz, she was shocked and asked her to repeat what she said. Mae Ya repeated what she said very slowly saying” I want to sing Jazz, gospel and a little pop like Whitney Houston”.

Mae Ya loves all genres of music and has started classical training. It is clear to anyone that hears her that Mae Ya is a lover of all genres of music.

