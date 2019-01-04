Lunchbreak: Grilled Yellowtail with Grapes and Cauliflower
Jacob Verstegen, Executive Chef at LondonHouse Chicago
LH at LondonHouse Chicago
85 E. Upper Wacker Dr. (Floors 21-23)
Reservations can be made by calling 312-253-2317
www.londonhousechicago.com/rooftop
Events:
Nordic Dinner Series – a four-dinner series celebrating Nordic cuisine at the 22nd floor rooftop.
The first Nordic dinner is on January 19, and tickets can be purchased by visiting www.londonhousechicago.com
Chef Verstegen will collaborate with other local Chicago chefs for the menus offered in February and March.
Recipe:
Grilled Yellowtail with Grapes and Cauliflower
Miso Sabayon
Ingredients:
2 egg yolks
1oz (2T) shiro dashi
1oz (2T) soy sauce
2oz (4T) water
1oz (2T) yuzu juice
1oz (2T) white miso
Instructions:
In a double boiler, whisk all ingredients together and cook over steam until the mix is light and fluffy and you see ribbons behind your whisk. Cool and set aside.
Grapes with Cauliflower
Ingredients:
6 grapes cut in half
Cauliflower stem, cored out
2oz (4T) brown butter
Instructions:
Mandolin (slice) the cauliflower core very thinly.
Sauté the cauliflower core over low heat in the brown butter.
Let cool and top each grape half with a piece of cauliflower.
Blanch Cauliflower Florets and Core
Ingredients:
20 pc Julienned cauliflower core
10 pc Cauliflower florets
Instructions:
Take the remaining core from the recipe above and julienne (slice) finely.
In a large stock pot, bring salted water to a boil, cook cauliflower florets and core together for 20 seconds.
Cool on a towel lined tray.
Yellowtail
Ingredients:
1 pc yellowtail, preferably belly side about 6oz
Melted butter
Salt to taste
Purple shiso leaves
Instructions:
Slice yellowtail into ¼ inch thick strips and season with salt and melted butter.
On a charcoal grill (or other grill), grill briefly so that the fish receives a little smoke but does not cook.
On a tray, put about 5 pieces of julienned cauliflower core inside fish and wrap it in a circle. Do this to 4 slices.
Place on a plate with the grapes in a semicircle, top with blanched florets and spoon sabayon into the semi-circle.
Garnish with purple shiso.