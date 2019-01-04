Chicago hospital discusses historic back-to-back triple organ transplants

CHICAGO — Two 29-year-old patients are recovering following back-to-back triple-organ transplants to replace their failing hearts, livers and kidneys, marking a first in U.S. health care history.

The two surgeries, which lasted more than 17 and 20 hours each from Dec. 19 to 21, were performed by a team at the University of Chicago Medicine. This marked the first time a U.S. hospital has ever performed more than one of these complex procedures within one year, much less within 27 hours. These cases are the 16th and 17th time this type of triple-organ transplant has been performed in this country.

The patients, Sarah McPharlin and Daru Smith, will appear via live video from their rooms at a news conference Friday with their medical team.

WGN’s Julian Crews will have more on this story on Midday News.