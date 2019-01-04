× Burke back home on bond, denies wrongdoing

CHICAGO — One of the most powerful and longest-serving City Council members in Chicago history is back home after appearing in federal court Thursday on a charge that he tried to shake down a major fast-food restaurant chain seeking city remodeling permits.

Burke was charged with one count of attempted extortion for conveying to company executives at a group of Burger Kings in 2017 that they’d get the permits if they signed on as clients at Burke’s private property-tax law firm in Chicago, the 37-page complaint said.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Burke’s attorney requested a preliminary hearing for Jan. 18 at 2 p.m.

Burke was released on a $10,000 bond. Under the conditions of his release, he must not violate any laws, must give a DNA sample, not change his residence or phone number. He also cannot travel outside of northern Illinois with the exception of his home in Powers Lake, Wisc. Burke must also get rid of the 23 firearms he owns.

“I believe that I am not guilty of anything. I’m trusting what when I have my day in court there will be beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.

Besides the corruption charges, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Burke also shook down the owners of a Burger King for $10,000, reportedly as a contribution to Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle’s campaign fund.

On Thursday, Preckwinkle issued a statement saying that someone attempted to contribute the $10,000 dollars through her website but the contribution was denied. She tried to distance herself from the allegation.

However, WGN News later learned that Preckwinkle amended her campaign finance report to the Board of Elections to report the contribution from last Jan. 12. It was from Shoukat Dhanani, the owner of the Burger King at the heart of the charges against Burke.

A spokesperson for Preckwinkle said the filing was amended in an effort to be transparent.

Preckwinkle is currently in the running for Chicago mayor.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is expected to speak at a scheduled news conference regarding CTA matters on Friday. Emanuel has made no official statement on Burke.