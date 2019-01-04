× Bulls Game Notes For Friday vs. Indiana

The Pacers have won both matchups against the Bulls this season, and six of seven overall against Chicago. Indiana has won two of its last three games played in Chicago, coming directly after losing eight of nine at the United Center.

➢ Indiana has won five games in a row and the team’s 12-3 (.800) record since December 1 leads the NBA over that time. Overall, Indiana has allowed the fewest points per game (101.1) of any team this season.

➢ The Bulls have dropped three of four, most recently losing, 112-84, against the Magic. Chicago has eight losses this season by 25 points or more, most in the NBA.

➢ The Pacers have won 11 games in a row when scoring at least 100 points, and the team’s 22-5 (.815) record overall this season when scoring 100+ points is the best in the NBA. During their current five-game winning streak, Indiana has averaged 117.8 points on 52.5 percent shooting from the field.

➢ Bojan Bogdanovic is shooting 51.0 percent overall and 45.7 percent from three-point range this season, good for an effective field-goal percentage of 60.0. Among non-centers with at least 400 field-goal attempts this season, Bogdanovic’s effective field-goal percentage trails only Stephen Curry (61.3 eFG%).