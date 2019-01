Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – The Chicago Bears are hoping to freeze out the Eagles in Sunday’s playoff game at Soldier Field – and they are bringing in extra ice.

The Bears installed ice sculptures around Chicago Friday.

Here’s the locations

Millennium Park Wrigley Square (corner of Randolph and Michigan)

CDW Plaza (120 S. Riverside Plaza)

Pioneer Court (401 N. Michigan Ave.)

Wrigley Field Park

Kickoff is Sunday, January 6th at 3:40 PM at Soldier Field.