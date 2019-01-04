Bears fever grips Chicago ahead of Sunday’s playoff game

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears’ first playoff game in eight years is less than 48 hours away, and excitement is building across the city.

The team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field at 3:40 p.m. Sunday. The teams have met in the playoffs three times over the years — with the Bears’ lone victory coming in 1988’s famous “Fog Bowl.”

WGN’s Mike Lowe checked in with fans across the city Friday as game day drew near.

A lot at ‘steak’ in Chicago-Philadelphia rivalry

Chicago and Philadelphia love their football teams — and their signature sandwiches. At Philly’s Best in Logan Square, Eagles fans can grab a slice of home. Al’s Beef in Avondale serves up a Chicago classic.

Bears fever grips Chicago

The Bears are hoping to freeze out the Eagles on Sunday — and are bringing in extra ice. Fans on Friday were able to pose with Bears ice sculptures across the city.

“It’s been a long time since they’ve come this far,” one fan said. “With a new coach and with these new players, it’s fantastic.”

Remembering the ‘Fog Bowl’

It’s been 30 years since the “Fog Bowl” at Soldier Field, a Bears-Eagles playoff game obscured by Mother Nature. The game was billed as the decisive showdown in the long simmering rivalry between Bears head coach Mike Ditka and Eagles head coach Buddy Ryan, who was previously the Bears’ defensive coordinator.

About halfway through the game, a thick fog rolled in. Meteorologists would later explain the phenomenon as “advection fog,” which occurred when moist air off Lake Michigan passed over the cool surface of the field.

Referees allowed the game to go on since there was no danger to spectators. The referees could see most of the field, and Ditka and Ryan agreed to let the game continue. It would finish with a 20-12 Bears victory, making it the most memorable game many fans never saw.

