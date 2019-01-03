× WGN-TV/CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS ‘SUITE HOME CHICAGO’ GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES

1. TO ENTER: No purchase necessary. To enter, visit wgntv.com/contests during the Promotion Period, find the Sweepstakes page and follow the on screen instructions to complete an entry form by entering information which may include your first and last name, email address, phone number, date of birth, mailing address and “word of the game.”

Entrants are allowed to enter once for each of the four games, within 24 hours from the start of each game. Entrants have the ability to enter this promotion up to four times (one per each game). If more than one (1) entry is submitted during the Promotion Period, only the first such entry submitted will be accepted. Any attempt to obtain more than the allowable entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, or any other method will void all of that participant’s entries. By entering, you agree to comply with these Official Rules including all eligibility requirements. Proof of entering information at the Website does not constitute proof of delivery or receipt of an entry by Sponsor. Entries will be accepted during the following games and time frames (up to 24 hours after the start of each game):

• Saturday, January 12: Blackhawks vs. Las Vegas at 7:30pm until Sunday, January 13 at 7:30pm

• Tuesday, January 22: Blackhawks vs. New York Islanders at 7:30pm until Wednesday, January 23at 7:30pm

• Tuesday, February 5: Blackhawks @ Edmonton at 8pm until Wednesday, February 6 at 8pm

• Thursday, February 14: Blackhawks vs. New Jersey at 7:30pm until Friday, February 15 at 7:30pm

• Sunday, February 24: Blackhawks vs. Dallas at 2pm until Monday, February 25 at 2pm.

Entries become the property of WGN and will not be returned. WGN is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical or wireless difficulties or inability to transmit Internet or text entries. WGN reserves the right to cancel or extend the contest.

2. ENTRY DEADLINE: The contest runs on the following five dates in January and February and will be open for entries for 24 hours from the start of each game: January 12, 22, 2019 and February 5, 14, and 24, 2019.

3. SELECTION OF WINNERS: On Tuesday, February 26 at 10am, WGN-TV will choose one Grand Prize Winner with the correct ‘word of the game’ in a random drawing of all entries. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. The winner will be notified on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, subject to eligibility verification. If the Winner does not come forward or cannot be found within 24 hours of e-mail notification or via phone or is otherwise found to be ineligible, then another Winner shall be chosen in a second random drawing from all remaining eligible entries from that day. Entrants agree that WGN-TV has the sole right to determine the winner of the contest and all matters or disputes arising from the contest and that its determination is final and binding. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Winner is subject to all conditions and restrictions printed on game tickets.

4. THE PRIZES:

One grand prize winner will receive ten (10) Skybox tickets to the Blackhawks home game at United Center in March 2019 (dated TBD by WGN-TV). (ARV: $6,000). The prize includes a food and non-alcoholic beverage package but does not include alcoholic beverages, dessert packages, transportation, parking, souvenirs, or any other items, all of which are the responsibility of the winner. Winner must pick up the prize at WGN-TV located at 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618, prior to the contest prize event, and sign a release form to receive the prize.

Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize.

Prizes are not assignable or transferable, and cannot be traded, auctioned off or resold. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are solely the responsibility of the winner, who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize if the prize value exceeds $600.

5. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

• This sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of WGN-TV, the Chicago Blackhawks, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising/promotion agencies, and members of their immediate families are not eligible to enter or win.

• Entrants must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana who are 21 years and older at the time of entry.

• Winners who have won a prize from WGN-TV since August 26, 2018 are ineligible and will be disqualified.

6. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:

• Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to the Contest Sponsors, their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for promotional purposes in connection with the contest.

• Execution of Affidavit and Release: By entering, each entrant agrees that if selected as the winner, he/she will sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize will be forfeited and awarded to another entrant if the winner does not execute the prepared form of release and waiver within thirty days of the contest, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules.

• Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Contest Sponsors from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the contest, or their receipt or use of the contest prize, and any contest-related travel or activity.

• Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available. Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash. If the prize becomes unavailable for any reason, WGN-TV reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value.

7. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE: If for any reason, this contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc, shall become the property of WGN-TV, and may be used by WGN-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Contest shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.

8. WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY: This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://www.wgntv.com/privacy

9. COPY OF RULES: A copy of the rules is available at WGNtv.com or by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to: WGN-TV “Suite Home Chicago Ticket Giveaway” Rules, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 by February 28, 2019.

10. WINNERS LIST: A copy of the winners list can be obtained by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to WGN-TV “Suite Home Chicago Ticket Giveaway” WINNER LIST, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 from February 28, 2019 to March 31, 2019.

