Water Tower Place adding weekend curfew for kids to combat 'disruptive behavior'

CHICAGO — In an effort to “eliminate disruptive behavior” by unsupervised kids, Water Tower Place will require kids under the age of 17 be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights starting at 4 p.m., according to a statement.

Under new rules going into effect on Friday, anyone under age 17 must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult that’s at least 21 years old when the curfew is in effect.

Water Tower Place has seen multiple instances of large groups of teens, sometimes numbering in the dozens, coming together and even getting into brawls in recent years. Shots were fired inside the mall during a confrontation between two groups of teens last March.

“We simply require that during certain weekend hours, families shop together and guests under 18 are accompanied by an adult,” senior general manager Mitch Feldman said in the statement.

Under the rules, one adult can accompany up to four young people (age 10-17), but there are no such limits for kids under 10. When the curfew (or “Parental Guidance Required” hours) is in effect, officers will check IDs of anyone trying to enter the mall who seems younger than 17, and can ask to see identification of anyone that seems under age.