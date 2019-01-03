Suspect leads Elmwood Park police on chase into Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. -- One person is in custody after a wild police chase that stretched from the northwest suburbs into the city.

The chase started after a traffic stop with Franklin Park police late Wednesday night. Authorities said the suspect fled the scene and Franklin Park terminated the pursuit.

Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Elmwood Park police heard the call, spotted the suspect and pulled him over at Harlem and Grand Avenue.

The Elmwood Park police chief said the suspect then attempted to back his vehicle into officers. An officer then fired at the suspect three times, hitting his vehicle.

The suspect took off, leading Elmwood Park police on a chase. The police chief said the suspect's vehicle hit a bench and light pole at Harlem and Belmont Avenue.

The chase ended in Chicago at Barry and Nottingham. No one was injured.

The police chief said no weapons were found, but alcohol may have been a factor.

The suspect was taken into custody. No charges have been filed.