Shaun Cassidy has hilarious response to WGN meteorologist’s tweet

CHICAGO The 1970s teen heartthrob Shaun Cassidy had a zinger on Twitter for WGN Morning News meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer.

Kolkmeyer tweeted a photo from a WGN viewer that shows a side-by-side of Cassidy and herself. The viewer wrote in to say she looked liked Cassidy, so she tweeted the photo out saying, "Gotta be honest though...they're not wrong."

There's no confidence booster quite like the one where a viewer writes in to say you look like a guy. Gotta be honest though... they're not wrong. @shaunpcassidy @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/G9I7qkYfHV — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) January 2, 2019

She tagged Cassidy in the tweet, and he responded later: "I think you’re much prettier, but your mother might disagree."

I think you’re much prettier, but your mother might disagree. — Shaun Cassidy (@shaunpcassidy) January 3, 2019

Then WGN Morning News anchor Robin Baumgarten tweeted something we never thought we'd see her tweet. Ever.

"I have never been jealous of a millennial....until now.#dadooronron" she said.