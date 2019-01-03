Midday Fix: Dry-Anuary Mocktails

Anna Maddon, Lead Bartender at Found Kitchen and Social House and The Barn Steakhouse

FOUND KITCHEN AND SOCIAL HOUSE

1631 Chicago Ave.

Evanston, IL 60201

847.868.8945

www.foundkitchen.com

THE BARN STEAKHOUSE

Rear 1016 Church Street

Evanston, IL 60201

847.868.8041

www.thebarnsteakhouse.com

Recipes:

Blackened Lemonade

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz simple syrup

1 dash activated charcoal

water

stir until dissolved

 

Ginger Beer (serving size dependent upon root)

1 ginger root sliced and juiced

1 part ginger (from above)

2 parts lime juice

3 parts simple syrup

mix all ingredients together

1.5 oz over ice and soda stir