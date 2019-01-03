Midday Fix: Dry-Anuary Mocktails

Anna Maddon, Lead Bartender at Found Kitchen and Social House and The Barn Steakhouse
FOUND KITCHEN AND SOCIAL HOUSE
1631 Chicago Ave.
Evanston, IL 60201
847.868.8945
THE BARN STEAKHOUSE
Rear 1016 Church Street
Evanston, IL 60201
847.868.8041
Recipes:
Blackened Lemonade
1 oz lemon juice
1 oz simple syrup
1 dash activated charcoal
water
stir until dissolved
Ginger Beer (serving size dependent upon root)
1 ginger root sliced and juiced
1 part ginger (from above)
2 parts lime juice
3 parts simple syrup
mix all ingredients together
1.5 oz over ice and soda stir