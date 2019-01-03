× Lunchbreak: Gemelli with Chickpea Cream

Chef Carolina Diaz

Terzo Piano at The Art Institute of Chicago – 159 E. Monroe St., Chicago

http://www.terzopianochicago.com/

All 3 plates of pasta that won the Barilla World Pasta Masters Championship will be featured in our restaurant week menu starting Jan 25th – Feb 7th. https://www.choosechicago.com/restaurants/chicago-restaurant-week/

Gemelli with Chickpea Cream

1 box of Gemelli

cook according to instruction on the package

1/2 cup EVOO

2 cups Swiss Chard, roughly chopped

1 tbs Salt

1 cup Onion, Small diced

1 tbs Garlic, minced

1 tbs Anchovies, minced

2 cups Chickpeas, pureed with Juice of 1 lemon

15ea Cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 tbs White vinegar

2 cups Panko bread crumbs

1 tbs Butter

1 tbs Honey

-In a sizzling pan on high heat add the oil and swiss chard and salt and allow to char.

-Reduce the heat to medium and add onion, garlic, anchovies, and white vinegar

-Add tomatoes and chick pea cream and allow all the flavors to melt together for 4 minutes

-Add cooked gemelli

-Use the starchy pasta water to thin out the chickpea cream and marry the sauce to the gemelli

-In a bowl toss panko and honey and toast in a 300F for 6 minutes

-Once the bread crumbs come out of the oven, very carefully, toss in honey and coat the breadcrumbs

-Use the sweetend bread crumbs to finish over the top of the dish.