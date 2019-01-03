FeedonThis: A very happy first on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - When a program has been going three-and-a-half years, sometimes it's tough to have a first.
But on Thursday, we did.
Thanks to their success during the 2018 season, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman got to make a prediction for a Chicago Bears playoff game on Thursday's Sports Feed.
It's a monumental first, considering the team wasn't competitive in their first three seasons when the show was on the air.
The guy's picks are part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.
"Caption This!" returned to Sports Feed as we found a picture from the Bears, Bulls, and Blackhawks that were in need for a creative caption.
Watch that segment in the video above.
The 2018-2019 College Football season is coming to an end, but the biggest showdown is still yet to come.
Jarrett and Josh give their thoughts on the upcoming Alabama-Clemson game along with the other big storylines of the bowl season in the video above.