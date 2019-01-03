Current “warmth” in stark contrast to wind-driven snows 20 years ago in Chicago’s 2nd heaviest snowstorm; 21.6” fell Jan 1-3, 1999 ; milder than normal temps dominate next 2 weeks; Sunday’s Bears play-off game: 41-degrees/clouds/“SE” winds at kickoff

