Cubs pitcher Jon Lester one of many to pay tribute to the late Tyler Trent
CHICAGO – In the last few months of his life, the Purdue student and superfan left lessons that will carry on for years to come.
Tyler Trent’s courageous battle with osteosarcoma and his willingness to raise awareness along money to help cancer patients made him an inspiration to the Purdue community along with the nation. That’s why many had tributes to the 20-year old when he died on Tuesday after his latest battle with the disease.
One of those the Carmel, Indiana native inspired was Cubs pitcher Jon Lester, who himself is a survivor of cancer. When hearing of Trent’s story, he reached out an offered an invitation to Cubs’ Opening Day April 8th against the Pirates at Wrigley Field.
Upon learning of his death, Lester posted this tribute to the memory of Trent, and kept his invitation to his family to attend Opening Day at Wrigley Field.
He also encouraged fans to continue donating to organizations that help fight cancer, including a bobblehead of Trent from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame that raises money for two organizations.
The Cubs also sent their condolences on Twitter as well.