Campaign money tied to Burke’s alleged extortion scheme intended for Preckwinkle

CHICAGO — Besides the corruption charges against Ald. Ed Burke, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Burke also shook down the owners of a Burger King for $10,000, reportedly as a contribution to Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle’s campaign fund.

On Thursday, Preckwinkle issued a statement saying that someone attempted to contribute the $10,000 dollars through her website but the contribution was denied. She tried to distance herself from the allegation.

However, WGN News later learned that Preckwinkle amended her campaign finance report to the Board of Elections to report the contribution from last Jan. 12. It was from Shoukat Dhanani, the owner of the Burger King at the heart of the charges against Burke.

Preckwinkle is currently in the running for Chicago mayor.

A spokesperson for Preckwinkle said the filing was amended in an effort to be transparent. Earlier on Thursday, Preckwinkle said she was never contacted by authorities in regard to the Burke allegations and is confident her staff followed proper protocol.

Read Preckwinkle's statement: