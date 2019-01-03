× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday @ NY Islanders

➢ The Blackhawks fell to the Bruins, 4-2, in the Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on Tuesday. They dropped to 0-4 all-time in Winter Classics, and 1-5 in outdoor games overall (they defeated the Penguins in a 2014 Stadium Series game at Soldier Field).

➢ Brendan Perlini opened the scoring in the Winter Classic, his third goal in his last eight games. He had a total of two goals in his first 31 games, most of which were spent with the Coyotes.

➢ Chicago is 6-1-0 in its last seven games against the Islanders, including wins in each of its last three trips to Brooklyn. The Blackhawks have scored multiple goals in each of their last 12 road games against the Islanders, their longest such streak against any opponent.

➢ The Islanders beat the Sabres , 3-1, in Buffalo on Monday, their fourth consecutive win, and seventh in their last eight. They’ve allowed zero or one goal in five of those eight – their 2.21 goals against per game since December 1 is the best in the league.

➢ Robin Lehner was named the first star of the game against his former team, the Sabres , after stopping 39 of 40 shots in New York’s win. His 39 saves on the final day of 2018 were his most since making 39 saves on the first day of 2018, a 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers in the 2018 Winter Classic at Citi Field.