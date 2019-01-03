Arthur Arkush previews the Bears-Eagles Wild Card playoff game on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The countdown continues towards Sunday for a moment that fans in Chicago have waited nearly a decade.

The Bears-Eagles Wild Card playoff match-up is at 3:40 PM on Sunday afternoon, and it can't get here fast enough. While some in Chicago might be a bit anxious for the game, the Bears themselves have remained relatively calm and relaxed approaching their first postseason game since 2011.

Arthur Arkush of Pro Football Weekly was on Sports Feed to preview the game on the last show before Sunday's showdown. Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed a number of match-ups between the teams at Soldier Field, and you can watch that discussion in the video above or below.