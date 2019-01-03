Around Town interacts with art at the Van Gogh for All exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Van Gogh for All is a traveling exhibit that immerses 21st-century audiences in the works of the world's most famous painter. It's a way for people to experience and engage in art in a different way than they would in traditional museums.

Van Gogh for All was designed by Dolores Kohl, who founded the Kohl Children's Museum in 1985, and David Christopher Krause, an Assistant Professor in the film school at Columbia College who served as a consulting designer on the project.

Water Tower Place:

835 N. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL 60611

Runs through January 25th

Second Floor - Common Area

VanGoghForAll.org