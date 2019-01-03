× Ald. Ricardo Munoz due in court on domestic violence charge

CHICAGO — 22nd Ward Alderman Ricardo Munoz is due in court Thursday to answer a charge of domestic violence.

Munoz was taken into custody Wednesday morning at his office in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

His wife says Munoz hit and pushed her during an argument on New Year’s Eve, so she called the police.

Investigators say their investigation into Monday’s confrontation remains open.

Munoz had already said he won’t seek re-election.

He’s made no public comment on his arrest.

Munoz is being held at the 10th district headquarters until his court appearance.