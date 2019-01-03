6 killed after fiery crash, fuel spill on Florida highway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Highway officials say six people have died after a crash and diesel fuel spill sparked a massive fire on a Florida interstate.

The Florida Highway Patrol says two tractor-trailer rigs and two passenger vehicle were involved in Thursday’s wreck on Interstate 75 about a mile south of Alachua, near Gainesville. Authorities say the fire was ignited after about 50 gallons of diesel spilled onto the highway.

The fire has been extinguished. Eight others have been taken to the hospital. The Gainesville Sun reports some of the injuries were critical.

No other details were released.