2 men dead after Bronzeville shooting, police say

CHICAGO — Two 25-year-old men were fatally shot inside a vehicle in the Bronzeville neighborhood, according to police.

The men were found dead inside a grey vehicle on the 5000 block of South Indiana Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday after police said an offender in a car fired multiple shots striking the men.

The driver of the grey vehicle was shot in the chest and the passenger was shot in the face and chest.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.