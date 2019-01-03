15-year-old charged with felony in Red Line attacks

CHICAGO – Police have arrested a 15-year-old male in connection with an attack on the Red Line that injured several people.

Police charged the 15-year-old Thursday with aggravated battery and two felony counts of mob action.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said dozens of teens inside the underground Red Line platform at Chicago Avenue and State Street and allegedly attacked two men, 26 and 28, and a 29-year-old woman, punching and kicking then running off.

Two men and a woman suffered serious cuts and bruises. One man suffered a broken eye socket.

Police said the 15-year-old was seen in CTA security camera footage taking part in the “unprovoked, multiple-offender attack.” The teen is accused of delivering multiple punches and kicks.

Police said eight to ten other offenders were also involved.

The 15-year-old appeared in juvenile court Thursday.