WWE announces passing of ‘Mean Gene’ Okerlund

Gene Okerlund, known to the WWE world as “Mean Gene,” has died, the WWE reports.

He was 76.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76. https://t.co/DyPiEiVLoV — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2019

According to TMZ, Okerlund was “the most famous announcer in the history of pro wrestling.”

WWE reports, “As the respected and reliable man behind the microphone in WWE, Okerlund branched out from interviewing and provided ringside commentary and hosted several shows, including All-American Wrestling, Tuesday Night Titans, Wrestling Challenge and Prime Time Wrestling.”

The details of his death have not been released.

Join us in celebrating the life and career of WWE Hall of Famer, "Mean" Gene Okerlund. https://t.co/6Mi9YDGVBC — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2019

Many fans, both in the WWE community and beyond, posted their condolences on social media.

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

"Mean Gene" Okerlund was 28-year-old radio broadcaster turned ad exec when he got his chance. Being a wrestling announcer became his legacy. RIP, Gene. Spent so many weekends watching you and then imitating you with that rubber character in my home ring. pic.twitter.com/dOziv8JHn4 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 2, 2019

So sad today to hear of the sudden passing of my dear friend @TheGeneOkerlund I just saw Mean Gene in North Carolina at WrestleCade. It’s so true that our tomorrow’s are never guaranteed. Say hello to Jan, Mean Gene. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PQ4ZZGmXnx — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 2, 2019

💔 RIP Mean Gene pic.twitter.com/oDZASdcOh5 — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) January 2, 2019