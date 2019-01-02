WWE announces passing of ‘Mean Gene’ Okerlund

Gene Okerlund, known to the WWE world as “Mean Gene,” has died, the WWE reports.
He was 76.
According to TMZ, Okerlund was “the most famous announcer in the history of pro wrestling.”
WWE reports, “As the respected and reliable man behind the microphone in WWE, Okerlund branched out from interviewing and provided ringside commentary and hosted several shows, including All-American Wrestling, Tuesday Night Titans, Wrestling Challenge and Prime Time Wrestling.”
The details of his death have not been released.
Many fans, both in the WWE community and beyond, posted their condolences on social media.