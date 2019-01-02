× The third time was the harm for the Bulls against the Magic

CHICAGO – They’re two teams that are quite familiar with each other this season, even though their first game wasn’t till December 13th.

That’s when the Bulls faced the Magic for the first time this season in Mexico City. Eight days later, the teams met again at the United Center. Then a week-and-a-half later, they were back on the floor together again.

It’s a quick span to face a team in the NBA outside of the playoffs and the teams managed to split the first two games. That included a ten-point Bulls victory at home on December 21st, giving hope that the team might be able to pull it off again to start the new year.

No such luck. A third time was the harm for the Bulls on a miserable night at the United Center.

The Magic raced out to a 32-16 first quarter lead, extended the advantage to 20 before halftime, and kept the blowout rolling from there, crushing Jim Boylen’s team 112-84 on Wednesday night.

Orlando shot 57 percent from the floor and put seven players in double figures, a big change from the team’s last game where the Bulls held the Magic to just 80 points. Now they’ve lost two-straight games and fallen to 10-28 on the season.