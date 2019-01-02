Pacific air to keep sunny days and mild early-winter temps going into the weekend; the maritime air sent Plains temps 30° higher Wed; No Chicago rain until Sunday night/Monday; latest storm’s rains drenches the Deep South
Temps in 30s, rain later in week
Light rain Thursday into Friday, sunshine, warmer temps return Saturday
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain possible
Cold weather continues its winter break; westerly upper winds keep “mild” air coming through next week—daily temps 6 to 13-degrees above normal; precip nil until late week; sub-32-deg highs to cover less than 11% of the country
Chilliest temps of the season could bring first flurries
Rain gradually changing over to wet snow across northern Illinois this Monday evening
Mild Saturday, then temperatures take a tumble
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
Rainy, seasonably mild Thursday
Region to remain in mild air over the weekend
Winter Weather Advisory cancelled for Chicago area this Wednesday morning
Cold eases for Black Friday, but wintery weather is to return
Showers/thunderstorms developing/spreading east and south ahead of approaching cold front