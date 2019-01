× Minor flooding on segments of the Illinois and Kankakee Rivers

A Flood Warning continues for Minor Flooding on the Kankakee River at Shelby and the Illinois River at LaSalle. The LaSalle segment is expected to fall below flood later Thursday, while the Kankakee River at Shelby will soon reach flood, likely remaining in Minor Flood well into next week.

A Flood Advisory is in effect calling for near bankfull conditions at Ottawa on the LaSalle River and Foresman on the Iroquois River.

Below are the latest river stages and flood warnings/Advisories issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…