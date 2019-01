Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSIDE, Ill. -- A man was critically injured overnight in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday near Wolf Road in Hillside.

Three westbound lanes of the Eisenhower were shut down as Illinois State Police investigated the shooting. Several shell casings were found on the expressway.

All lanes are now open.

The victim is hospitalized in critical condition.