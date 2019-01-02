Lunchbreak: Vegan Korean BBQ Stir Fry

LaForce Baker, Founder + Executive Chef of Moon Meals, Inc.

Recipe:

Ingredients (8 Servings):

* 2 white potatoes peeled and cubed

* 1 cup of soy sauce

* 1/4th white onion diced

* 1/2 cup freshly chopped cilantro

* 1 cup of snow peas

* 3 cups pre-cooked brown rice

* ½ red pepper diced

* ½ green pepper diced

* ½ poblano pepper diced

* 2 cups broken up broccoli florets

* 1 carrot diced

* ½ cup white button mushrooms

* 1 pack of firm tofu drained and cubed

* 2 tablespoons of Coconut oil

* ½ cup of slivered almonds

Korean BBQ Sauce Ingredients:

* 1 cup soy sauce

* 1/2 cup brown sugar

* 1 tablespoon of rice vinegar

* 1 clove of garlic

* 2 tablespoons of toasted sesame oil

* 1 tablespoon black pepper

* 1 teaspoon tapioca flour

* 1 teaspoon ground ginger

Directions:

1. Combine ingredients to make Korean bbq sauce into blender and blend until smooth.

2. Put chopped potatoes and tofu in a large mixing bowl. Add 1 cup of Korean bbq sauce and ¼ cup chopped cilantro.Massage mixture into potatoes and tofu vigorously for 5 minutes. Let stand for another 10 minutes.

3. Sauté potato and tofu mixture for 10 minutes until browned on each side. Add in the rest of your pre-cut veggies. Then sauté with coconut oil, 1 cup of soy sauce and the remainder of your Korean bbq mixture until veggies are tender yet firm.Spoon 1 cup of stir fry on you plate and top with a tablespoon of slivered almonds.

4. Let your taste buds do backflips!