Lunchbreak: Vegan Korean BBQ Stir Fry

LaForce Baker, Founder + Executive Chef of Moon Meals, Inc.
Recipe:
Ingredients (8 Servings):
* 2 white potatoes peeled and cubed
* 1 cup of soy sauce
* 1/4th white onion diced
* 1/2 cup freshly chopped cilantro
* 1 cup of snow peas
* 3 cups pre-cooked brown rice
* ½ red pepper diced
* ½ green pepper diced
* ½ poblano pepper diced
* 2 cups broken up broccoli florets
* 1 carrot diced
* ½ cup white button mushrooms
* 1 pack of firm tofu drained and cubed
* 2 tablespoons of Coconut oil
* ½ cup of slivered almonds
Korean BBQ Sauce Ingredients:
* 1 cup soy sauce
* 1/2 cup brown sugar
* 1 tablespoon of rice vinegar
* 1 clove of garlic
* 2 tablespoons of toasted sesame oil
* 1 tablespoon black pepper
* 1 teaspoon tapioca flour
* 1 teaspoon ground ginger
Directions:
1. Combine ingredients to make Korean bbq sauce into blender and blend until smooth.
2. Put chopped potatoes and tofu in a large mixing bowl. Add 1 cup of Korean bbq sauce and ¼ cup chopped cilantro.Massage mixture into potatoes and tofu vigorously for 5 minutes. Let stand for another 10 minutes.
3. Sauté potato and tofu mixture for 10 minutes until browned on each side. Add in the rest of your pre-cut veggies. Then sauté with coconut oil, 1 cup of soy sauce and the remainder of your Korean bbq mixture until veggies are tender yet firm.Spoon 1 cup of stir fry on you plate and top with a tablespoon of slivered almonds.
4. Let your taste buds do backflips!