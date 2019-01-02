Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West expecting 4th child: report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are expanding their family.

According to People magazine, the couple is expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

“They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby with the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure,” an unnamed source told People about the family’s planning. “Chicago is still little, and they have time.”

Kanye and Kim already have three children together; North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, who turns one this month.

Chicago was also born via surrogate in January 2018.

After experiencing pregnancy complications with her two older children, Kim has been vocal about her willingness to conceive via surrogate.

Congratulations to the growing family!