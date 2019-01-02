Joan Niesen talks about the upcoming College Football National Championship on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They were the best two teams during the regular season - again. They went to the College Football Playoff semifinal and dominated - again. Alabama and Clemson will now meet for the National Championship - again.

For the third time in four years the Crimson Tide and Tigers will square off for College Football's biggest honor. Alabama won the title in 2015 with Clemson taking the crown in 2016. While it's a common match-up, the team's performances this season give some the hope for an exciting contest at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Joan Niesen of Sports Illustrated discussed the upcoming National Championship game on Sports Feed Wednesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. She also talked about the Bears' upcoming playoff game with the Eagles on Sunday.

