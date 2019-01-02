FeedonThis: Jarrett and Jaden’s trip to Soldier Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a trip that Jarrett Payton makes usually once a week, but this one was something quite special.

On Friday, his son Jaden joined him for a special visit to Halas Hall, where his son got the chance to meet a few Bears' players, including Kahlil Mack and Mitchell Trubisky.

Jarrett discussed this moment along with his tweet to remember the moment with Josh Frydman during Social Fodder on Wednesday's Sports Feed. That moment is part of #FeedonThis in the video above.

"Whatcha Say" returned to Sports Feed on Wednesday as the guys gave small speeches to Matt Nagy and Bryce Harper.

Watch that segment in the video above.

The second year of Mitchell Trubisky, at least the regular season part of it, is done.

While there were some growing pains, the quarterback did a good job of keeping the offense on track, making plays, and helping the Bears to a 12-4 record.

Jarrett and Josh discuss his season in the video above.

Meanwhile the Blackhawks are trying to rally at the beginning of this year to save their season after a poor start has left them near the bottom of the NHL.

The guys discussed the team in the video above.