CPS elementary school teacher charged with sexually abusing teenage students

CHICAGO — A Chicago Public Schools teacher was charged with sexually abusing four of his teenage students.

Julio Mora was a veteran math teacher at Lazaro Cardenas Elementary School in Little Village.

According to court records, Mora allegedly groped a 15-year-old while the teen was performing community service hours.

CPS officials said he has been removed from his position and will not be returning to a CPS school. Officials learned of the allegations in November and he was immediately removed, school officials said.

A CPS spokesperson issued the following statement:

“Protecting students is our highest priority, and the district took immediate action this fall to remove Mora from his position after learning of an abuse allegation. We appreciate law enforcement’s response to these serious allegations, and the district’s Office of Student Protections and Title IX is working to coordinate supports for the affected students.”