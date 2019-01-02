× County’s first couple married in 2019 ties the knot after dating for nearly a decade

CHICAGO — Cook County’s first couple to tie the knot in 2019 said their vows before TV cameras and staff in the Daley Center Wednesday morning.

When government offices opened for the first time in the new year, Kristina Skare and David Lakoskey were the first in line in the offices of the Cook County Recorder of Deeds to sign a marriage license. The Lincoln Park couple said they first met at a Cubs-Cardinals game at Wrigley Field over nine years ago.

“It’s just time,” David said.

While David brought up the idea weeks ago, the couple said they didn’t finalize their plans until Monday. Even then, they said they didn’t do much planning. They were married by Cook County Clerk (and former Recorder of Deeds) Karen Yarbrough in a very informal ceremony.

When Yarbrough asked for the rings, there weren’t any. After they both said “I do,” they told the media they didn’t have ideas of whether they’ll take a honeymoon after.

“We decided so last-minute we don’t have any plans,” Kristina said. “I’m going back to work.”

In an annual tradition going back over 20 years, couples who agree to be the first married in Cook County in a new year get the standard 24-hour waiting period and license fee waived, in addition to gifts of flowers and gift certificates from local vendors.