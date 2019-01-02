COPA releases video of police-involved shooting from last Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video from a police involved shooting from last October.

A police officer shot and wounded a suspected gang member who tried to run away through a stairwell in a South Side apartment building on THE 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue on Halloween.

Police said the man pointed a gun at the officer, and a gun with an extended magazine was recovered at the scene.

The suspect, 23-year-old Derrell Johnson, was on parole at the time and is back in state prison.

According to the Chicago Tribune, he was charged with multiple felonies, including being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated assault to a police officer and a misdemeanor charge of possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.

