Chicago Ald. Ricardo Munoz arrested in domestic violence incident, police say

CHICAGO — Police have arrested Alderman Ricardo Munoz regarding a domestic violence incident that took place on New Year’s Eve.

Police confirm officers responded to an incident involving Alderman Ricardo Munoz (22nd Ward) and his wife on Dec. 31st.

The two were in a verbal argument when Munoz allegedly pushed and struck the victim, according to police.

Munoz was taken into custody at his aldermanic office Wednesday at his office in Little Village.

In July, the longtime independent City Council member announced he would retire. Munoz said he’ll serve out his current term but won’t run for re-election.