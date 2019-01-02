× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Orlando

➢ The Bulls have won six straight over the Magic at home, their longest active home winning streak against any opponent. Chicago has held Orlando to 80 points or fewer in three of the six home wins, including a 90-80 victory on December 21.

➢ The Magic have lost three straight road games and have been outscored 105.3 to 85.3 on average. They are shooting just 43.0 percent from the field on the road this season, third lowest in the NBA.

➢ The Bulls have won three of their last five games, tied for their most wins in a five-game stretch this season. They have held teams to 99.3 points per game over their last 10 games after allowing 112.3 points per game in their previous 10 games.

➢ Aaron Gordon is averaging just 12.7 points on 28.6 percent shooting over his last three road games. He is shooting 43.8 percent from three at home compared to 28.1 percent on the road – that 15.7 percent difference ranks fifth highest in the NBA (road worse).

➢ Kris Dunn is averaging 6.2 assists in 11 games since his season debut on December 10. He has tallied at least six assists in each of his last seven games, the first Bulls player to do so since Joakim Noah in 2015.