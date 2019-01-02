Around Town dances into the new year with Mazi Dance Fitness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marisol & Ziba (MaZi) are two sisters who trained and danced professionally. When they retired & entered the corporate world, they felt a void in their lives. They seeked a workout that gave them the physical and emotional benefits they knew in the ballet world. They missed the feeling of home that they found in dance studios. A place where strong female friendships form and the community seeking the same goal bonds. They pictured a place where that could happen, so in 2009 they took a leap and opened MaZi Dance Fitness. Since then, thousands of women have returned to dance, discovered dance fitness, or returned to performing.

Mazi Dance Fitness:

1564 N Damen Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

mazidancefitness.com