2 critically injured in 5-story apartment building fire on NW Side

CHICAGO -- Two people were critically injured after fire raced through an apartment building on the city's Northwest Side.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 6400 block of West Belle Plaine in the Dunning neighborhood.

Officials said the fire started in a corner unit of the five-story building.

Two people were found inside the building and were both transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

Another 20 people were displaced until the building can be secured.

Residents said they did not hear any fire alarms go off. Officials said there are no working sprinkler systems in the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.